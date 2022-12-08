"One more time" - Fans want John Cena to face 44-year-old performer for the first time in nearly 10 years

Having last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2021, fans have been eagerly anticipating seeing John Cena step back inside the squared circle. They have also been speculating on potential opponents, with some wanting him to reignite his feud with CM Punk, whose AEW run is seemingly on its last legs.

The Second City Saint broke the internet recently when he shared a picture from his WWE days on his Instagram stories. As expected, fans speculated it was a tease for his potential blockbuster return to WWE. Since then, they have shared various scenarios for his return and whom he could face.

While there have been a variety of opinions on Twitter, many want WWE to book Punk to go to war against John Cena in his first match since returning. One fan even suggested a fun scenario where just when Cena is about to deliver a promo, the former AEW Champion's music hits, and he comes out to the crowd's roar.

One Twitter user wrote that Cena and Punk were "legit soulmates" destined to cross paths one final time. The duo last faced each other on the February 25, 2013, episode of RAW, where Cena defeated Punk to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Apart from the former 16-time WWE Champion, fans have also expressed their interest in seeing Punk clash with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and others.

Check out the reactions here:

𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕣 🍓 @C0nnorWasHere @italkwrasslin gotta be Cena. it’d be so perfect if cena were to return and right as he’s about to cut the promo, punk’s music hits @italkwrasslin gotta be Cena. it’d be so perfect if cena were to return and right as he’s about to cut the promo, punk’s music hits

Money$hot @DarrylTAndrews @italkwrasslin If Punk returns to WWE it's only to work with Roman, Cena or SCSA @italkwrasslin If Punk returns to WWE it's only to work with Roman, Cena or SCSA

dcsportsfan @dcsportsfan98 @IsaacRGudino @italkwrasslin Punk v Cena and Cena v Edge is all i want. @IsaacRGudino @italkwrasslin Punk v Cena and Cena v Edge is all i want.

Lazarus Montel Williams Jr @LazarusTheMan twitter.com/italkwrasslin/… iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin If CM Punk did return to WWE who would you want him to work with I’ll start: If CM Punk did return to WWE who would you want him to work with I’ll start: https://t.co/SnhPYKa7Mb Roman reigns Cody Rhodes hell run back him vs John Cena whenever Cena have time Gunther johnny wrestling edge there is a lot of talent cm punk can work with hell punk could be a heel manipulate Luke gallows into turning on the oc think about it @WWE Roman reigns Cody Rhodes hell run back him vs John Cena whenever Cena have time Gunther johnny wrestling edge there is a lot of talent cm punk can work with hell punk could be a heel manipulate Luke gallows into turning on the oc think about it @WWE twitter.com/italkwrasslin/…

Leclair511 @leclair511 @italkwrasslin Seth Rollins is the money match @italkwrasslin Seth Rollins is the money match

RICKY @BklynHorray @italkwrasslin This could be epic, Seth light Punk up on the promos and vice versa. I would like to see what this could be . @italkwrasslin This could be epic, Seth light Punk up on the promos and vice versa. I would like to see what this could be .

🍾K.C🍾 @Kentayvon121 @italkwrasslin Steve Austin vs Cm punk at Wm39 @italkwrasslin Steve Austin vs Cm punk at Wm39

Matt Cardona recently wanted a rematch with John Cena

While fans wait with bated breath to see whom Cena faces upon returning to WWE, Matt Cardona recently called out the former for a match.

A few days back, a fan on Twitter pointed out how it had been 11 years since John Cena faced Cardona on WWE RAW and defeated him.

In response, Cardona quickly wrote that he'd love a rematch.

It remains to be seen if Matt Cardona's wish materializes. As for it to come true, he must return to WWE first. Since his wife, Chelsea Green, seems to be on her way back, it'll be interesting to see if Cardona follows her.

Whom do you see John Cena competing against at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes