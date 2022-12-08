"One more time" - Fans want John Cena to face 44-year-old performer for the first time in nearly 10 years

Having last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2021, fans have been eagerly anticipating seeing John Cena step back inside the squared circle. They have also been speculating on potential opponents, with some wanting him to reignite his feud with CM Punk, whose AEW run is seemingly on its last legs.
The Second City Saint broke the internet recently when he shared a picture from his WWE days on his Instagram stories. As expected, fans speculated it was a tease for his potential blockbuster return to WWE. Since then, they have shared various scenarios for his return and whom he could face.
While there have been a variety of opinions on Twitter, many want WWE to book Punk to go to war against John Cena in his first match since returning. One fan even suggested a fun scenario where just when Cena is about to deliver a promo, the former AEW Champion's music hits, and he comes out to the crowd's roar.
One Twitter user wrote that Cena and Punk were "legit soulmates" destined to cross paths one final time. The duo last faced each other on the February 25, 2013, episode of RAW, where Cena defeated Punk to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Apart from the former 16-time WWE Champion, fans have also expressed their interest in seeing Punk clash with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and others.
Check out the reactions here:
Matt Cardona recently wanted a rematch with John Cena
While fans wait with bated breath to see whom Cena faces upon returning to WWE, Matt Cardona recently called out the former for a match.
A few days back, a fan on Twitter pointed out how it had been 11 years since John Cena faced Cardona on WWE RAW and defeated him.
In response, Cardona quickly wrote that he'd love a rematch.
It remains to be seen if Matt Cardona's wish materializes. As for it to come true, he must return to WWE first. Since his wife, Chelsea Green, seems to be on her way back, it'll be interesting to see if Cardona follows her.
Whom do you see John Cena competing against at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
