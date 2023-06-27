"Only one who can dethrone him"- Fans want to see Gunther face 5-time IC champion who last wrestled for WWE in 2016

Gunther is currently amid one of the most dominant title reigns in the modern era as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. While he has taken down many big names in this run, fans believe retired star Wade Barrett could be a viable opponent for The Ring General.

Wade Barrett started his journey as a professional wrestler and joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2006. He soon became a prominent member of the men's division upon his in-ring debut for nearly a decade before he decided to hang up his boots to focus on his acting career. The former Nexus leader returned to WWE in 2020 as a color commentator and is currently the part of the main roster's commentary team.

Gunther, meanwhile, has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 380 days and is closing in on Honky Tonk Man's 453-day reign. The Austrian star has been absolutely ruthless during this time, defeating the likes of Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and many more to establish himself as one of the top stars.

The Ring General's hard-hitting, physical style of wrestling has particularly impressed fans, and many expressed the desire to see the powerhouse lock horns with Wade Barrett, who wrestled in a similar way.

Gunther will be in action at WWE Money in the Bank

While Gunther may be closing in on Honky Tonk Man's historic title reign, he will have to overcome a big hurdle in the form of Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank this weekend.

The Original Bro has been involved in a feud with the Imperium leader over the last few weeks and laid down the challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW. The match was made official on the red brand after the Ring General laid out Riddle before accepting the challenge. However, Matt is unlikely to be at his 100% at WWE's upcoming London PLE as The Imperium injured his leg during his match against Ludwig Kaiser last week.

The Austrian Star was also seen in action on WWE RAW last night, where he faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. Zayn and Kevin Owens have also been at odds with Gunther and his stablemates over the last few weeks and decided to settle the score inside the squared circle.

The match was full of interruptions as Ludwig Kaiser and Kevin Owens kept trying to assist their partners. In the end, Giovanni Vinci attacked Zayn with his crutch to help Gunther continue his undefeated singles streak.

