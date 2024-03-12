Only one massive WWE Superstar can beat The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and it is not Cody Rhodes, believes ex-champion

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose believes The Rock is the only WWE Superstar who can beat Roman Reigns.

Upon his return to Monday Night RAW on January 1st, The Great One teased going after his cousin Roman Reigns. Although it later seemed that The Rock would square off against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL after Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside for him, The American Nightmare changed his mind and challenged the leader of The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline. The wrestling legend also acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Power Alphas, Rose agreed with a fan that The Brahma Bull would turn on his cousin and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The former WWE Superstar claimed only The Rock could beat Reigns.

''I agree with that because if there's one person to beat Roman, it's gotta be The Rock. So, I think that's a good possibility. What's the equity of The Rock beating Roman, though fair and square? [It] can't be like that, I don't think. There's too much equity in Roman to just kinda throw it away. Like, there's no value there," she said.

God's Greatest Creation continued her discussion with her fiancé, claiming The Rock might stick around and take Reigns' title after becoming a TKO board member.

"But Roman can't have the title forever. I mean, he's literally had it for so long, so who's gonna take that title off of Roman? Yeah, everyone says The Rock should take... Yeah, I get that. I understand that. But what I'm saying is, like, where's the payoff because The Rock's just kinda leaving again? You know what I'm saying?" Sabbatelli replied. "Maybe not. Maybe he's gonna stick around because he's part of... Yeah, I mean, you know, he's in the frontend of everything too; TKO now, so." [24:52 - 25:59]

The Rock will return to the WWE ring for the first time in eight years

The People's Champ has not competed in an official WWE match since 2016 when he destroyed Erick Rowan in just six seconds at WrestleMania 32. He is now scheduled to return to the square circle at this year's Show of Shows.

On the March 01 episode of SmackDown, The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL against him and his cousin, Roman Reigns.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare accepted the challenge on the last episode of SmackDown.

The confrontation between the four superstars last Friday also saw Rhodes slap The Rock after the latter made an insulting comment about him. Last night on RAW, The American Nightmare claimed the slap was a receipt for The Great One slapping him at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently suggested Rhodes' feud with The Rock will continue after WrestleMania, leading to a one-on-one match between the two stars.

What do you think of The Rock's current WWE run so far? Sound off.

Please credit the Power Alphas podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.