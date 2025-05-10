Only one reason may lead WWE to end Dominik Mysterio's title reign at Backlash 2025, says veteran

Dominik Mysterio will undergo a major test when he defends his Intercontinental Championship against Penta tonight at WWE Backlash 2025. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne believes one major reason may force WWE CCO Triple H and his creative team to have ''Dirty'' Dom drop the title.

The Judgment Day member captured the Intercontinental Championship last month at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Finn Balor, Penta, and former champion Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Despite his loss at The Show of Shows, Penta continued interfering in The Judgment Day's business on RAW. After the Mexican star defeated JD McDonagh on the May 5 edition of the red brand's show, it was officially announced that he would challenge Mysterio at Backlash.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Gagne predicted that ''Dirty'' Dom would retain his title in St. Louis. However, he pointed out that WWE could book the 28-year-old to lose to Penta to appeal to the Mexican market.

"I wanna say, Dom, you know, I hope they go that way. I mean, unless they're trying to build, you know, the Mexican market with Penta. But Dom has so much heat. He does. They haven't had that much heat on somebody in a long time," he said. [1:18:17-1:18:40]

Dominik Mysterio addressed winning his first singles WWE title on the main roster

On The Babyfaces podcast, Dominik Mysterio opened up about winning his first singles title on the main roster at The Show of Shows last month.

The Judgment Day member disclosed that having singles gold felt ''nice.'' Meanwhile, he claimed fans had already forgotten about his father, Rey Mysterio, claiming they only talk about him now.

"It just feels right to finally have some singles gold that's not involving any of the losers that we dropped beforehand. It's nice having no involvement with any other [Rey] Mysterio but the greatest Mysterio of all time, which is myself. The fact that I can go out and do that—everyone was saying, 'You'll never be able to fill Rey's shoes.' [sic] But like, less than five years later, I'm already—people forget about which Mysterio they're talking about because they're usually talking about this one. So, it's been great," he said.

It will be interesting to see if ''Dirty'' Dom succeeds in his Intercontinental Title defense tonight at Backlash.

