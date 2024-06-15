Only one thing could stop Drew McIntyre from dethroning Damian Priest, says veteran, at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. A wrestling veteran expects The Scottish Warrior to dethrone The Judgment Day member unless one thing happens. That would be Jim Cornette.

During the first-ever edition of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in 2022, McIntyre attempted to dethrone then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, he failed after Solo Sikoa debuted to help The Tribal Chief retain his coveted title.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 62-year-old wrestling veteran claimed that only an interference in the form of CM Punk could stop The Scottish Warrior from ending Priest's World Heavyweight Championship reign at Clash at the Castle 2024.

"Unless Punk gets a non-stop (flight) from Chicago to f***ing Glasgow and interferes to continue that story, I think Drew McIntyre has to win. And I'm not sure how that would affect Damian Priest," Jim Cornette said. [6:26 - 6:44]

The Scottish Warrior and the Second City Saint have been involved in a heated feud since January 2024, when the former injured the latter's triceps while hitting him with the Future Shock DDT during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Former WWE manager thinks Damian Priest's reign will end at Clash at the Castle 2024

Damian Priest captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. The Punisher has since defended his coveted title only once in a televised match against Jey Uso at Backlash France.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell predicted that The Archer of Infamy's title reign will end at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I think Drew, he lost at the last Clash at the Castle, right? He’s probably the biggest star they’ve got and I think he goes over. I think Drew walks out with the belt and another angle or he continues his angle with CM Punk," Dutch Mantell said. [From 36:34 onwards]

Damian Priest has held the World Heavyweight Championship for 69 days. It would be interesting to see if he can overcome McIntyre's challenge at Clash at the Castle 2024 to extend his title reign.

