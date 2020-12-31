Only three WWE Superstars lost more matches than Seth Rollins in 2020

While Seth Rollins ended 2019 with more victories (115) than any other WWE Superstar, it was a very different story in 2020. The former Shield member competed in 53 matches this year, winning 21 and losing 32.

According to Cagematch.net, only three WWE Superstars – King Corbin, The Miz, and Shinsuke Nakamura – lost more matches than Seth Rollins during that period of time.

Corbin participated in 49 matches in 2020, losing 41 times, while The Miz lost 38 of his 52 matches. As for Nakamura, he suffered defeats in 33 of his 44 matches over the last 12 months.

These statistics also take into account matches that occurred at WWE live events. The majority of Seth Rollins’ losses took place on television, but 11 came in non-televised shows before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natalya (30), Humberto Carrillo (28), John Morrison (28), Akira Tozawa (27), Dolph Ziggler (27), and Ricochet (27) also lost a lot of matches in 2020.

Seth Rollins’ current WWE status

Seth Rollins aligned with Murphy for most of 2020

Seth Rollins last competed in a WWE match at Survivor Series 2020. In storyline, the SmackDown Superstar allowed Sheamus to eliminate him from the five-on-five elimination match and he has not appeared on television since.

In reality, Seth Rollins has been on paternity leave following the birth of his first child, Roux, with Becky Lynch. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced recently that Seth Rollins will return on this week’s SmackDown, but the tweet has since been deleted.