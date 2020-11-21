Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Otis being announced as the final member for the Men's SmackDown Team at Survivor Series this Sunday. WWE official Adam Pearce broke the news to the former Heavy Machinery member in the backstage area.

Earlier we had reported that Big E was rumored to be the fifth and final member for Team SmackDown. Now, the plan seems to be obviously nixed as Otis was added as the final member for the Blue brand.

Otis now joins Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Seth Rollins in the SmackDown men's team. It is interesting to note that Rollins earned his spot in the team a few weeks ago by defeating Otis with the help of Murphy.

Otis' last few weeks on WWE SmackDown

Otis' last few weeks on SmackDown have not been good. His former tag-team partner Tucker turned on him at Hell in a Cell which allowed The Miz to defeat Otis and take his Money In The Bank contract.

Not only that, but he was separated from his on-screen girlfriend Mandy Rose when she was drafted to RAW prior to the 2020 WWE Draft.

Now, it remains to be seen if Otis can help his teammates pick up the victory this Sunday at Survivor Series when they go up against Team RAW's AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, and Riddle.