"Over my dead body" - Judgment Day member sends warning to returning WWE Superstar

A member of The Judgment Day has delivered a warning to a returning WWE Superstar.

The Judgment Day is the most powerful faction on WWE RAW, but the group has been struggling as of late. Rhea Ripley dominated Zoey Stark at Survivor Series to retain the Women's World Championship, but her stablemates did not find success at the premium live event last month in Chicago.

The faction lost the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, and Dominik Mysterio failed to defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline last night.

There were no members of The Judgment Day ringside for Dom's title defense at the premium live event last night, and the 26-year-old has already complained about his stablemates.

R-Truth made his return at Survivor Series and has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of the heel faction. He was ringside for the faction's loss to The Creed Brothers last Monday night and argued with JD McDonagh during the match.

JD McDonagh took to his Instagram story today to share a video of R-Truth claiming he is part of the group on RAW and noted that the veteran would be joining the faction "over his dead body."

"This guy trying to let himself in the front door. Over my dead body", he wrote.

McDonagh sends message to R-Truth on Instagram.

Former WWE writer claims R-Truth saved The Judgment Day's segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that R-Truth saved The Judgment Day's segment during an episode of WWE RAW last month.

R-Truth appeared in the heel faction's locker room on the RAW following Survivor Series and enjoyed some jelly rolls on their couch. The veteran made a mess, and JD McDonagh was furious about it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that R-Truth saved the segment and added that the backstage angle with the group are "horrible."

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Vince Russo said. [28:26 - 28:45]

During Jey Uso's entrance, R-Truth was also spotted in the crowd at WWE Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can convince The Judgment Day to officially let him in the group in the weeks ahead.

