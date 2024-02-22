Overlooked superstar added to WWE SmackDown banner

An overlooked WWE Superstar has finally gotten some much-deserved recognition ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. Friday's episode of the blue brand was taped last week as the company is heading to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 but was not a part of the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference on February 8 in Las Vegas. The Role Model complained about not being featured on the banner for WrestleMania earlier this month as well.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley has been added to the SmackDown banner on WWE's official website. The 34-year-old has become a babyface once again after selecting her former Damage CTRL stablemate, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, as her opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE manager underwhelmed by AJ Styles' storyline on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is not impressed with AJ Styles' storyline on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the legend discussed the backstage altercation between AJ Styles and Karl Anderson this past Friday night on the blue brand. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim are a part of The O.C. faction, but the group seems to be falling apart.

Mantell stated that the segment didn't do anything for him, and Styles hasn't been teaming with Anderson for months.

"I just don't see it. I don't feel the chemistry yet. You feel the chemistry between Roman and The Rock. You feel that. But here you got two guys in a tag team that I haven't seen on TV in months... We know that they are connected, but for them all of a sudden to have a disagreement? Ehh. Didn't do anything for me," Dutch Mantell said. [57:51 - 58:29]

This Friday's edition of SmackDown is the final show before Elimination Chamber 2024 on Saturday night. Only time will tell if the promotion has any surprises in store for the Elimination Chamber go-home show on Friday night.

