"Own that fraud", "Wannabe John Cena" - WWE fans unanimously in support of Rhea Ripley addressing AEW "mistake"

The WWE Universe recently took to social media in support of Rhea Ripley after she addressed an AEW star's mention of her and Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and Dominik have become quite the duo in World Wrestling Entertainment. Their on-screen romance is loved by many fans, and they don't want The Judgment Day members to ever split up.

AEW star Max Caster took a shot at Rhea Ripley's real-life fiancé Buddy Matthews during their pre-match rap verse at Double or Nothing 2023. During the rap, Caster mentioned Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen pairing in WWE.

During a recent interview with Marc Raimondi, The Eradicator talked about the AEW star's mention of her and Dirty Dom. The Women's World Champion said that Caster made a mistake by referencing The Judgment Day stars because it made them more popular among the AEW fans in the arena.

This interview caught fans' attention on Twitter, and they started coming in support of Mami, calling it a mistake.

One called Max Caster a "fraud."

A Twitter user said that they believe Caster's gimmick was cringe because he was trying to copy John Cena's Dr. of Thuganomics character.

Some more fans agreed with Rhea Ripley calling her and Dominik Mysterio's mention a mistake.

One fan noted that Max Caster does this a lot of times with his rap.

Another praised Ripley for her knowledge of the wrestling business.

Rhea Ripley talked about her excitement for WWE Elimination Chamber

During a recent interview with Fox News, Rhea Ripley said that she wants to show everyone her growth in her home country, Australia, where the WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place:

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – [the] last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia," said Rhea Ripley.

Ripley added that she was very excited to perform at the premium live event as the Women's World Champion:

"It makes me extremely proud," Ripley said of representing her country. "It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more like [the] USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown … I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a Women’s World Champion. I’m very, very excited," she added.

Nia Jax is scheduled to lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the title at Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Mami.

