Ozzy Osbourne celebrates WWE WrestleMania milestone 39 years later

WWE and Ozzy Osbourne have a storied past. The rock 'n' roll legend once hosted RAW with his famous wife Sharon, and also performed at a live SmackDown. Osbourne's biggest wrestling moment came at one of the first WrestleMania events, and now the Hall of Famer is celebrating that moment.

WrestleMania II took place on Monday, April 7, 1986. Like the inaugural event the year before, Vince McMahon loaded the show up with celebrities across three venues as nine stars were present in New York, four attended in Los Angeles, and 11 were in Chicago, including Ozzy Osbourne, William Perry, Dick Butkus, Clara Peller, Ed Jones, Bill Fralic, Ernie Holmes, Jim Covert, Russ Francis, Harvey Martin, and Cathy Lee Crosby.

The mid-point of WrestleMania II aired from the Rosemont Horizon near Chicago. The four-match segment was headlined by The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid) dethroning The Dream Team (Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake) of the WWE Tag Team Championship in 13 minutes. Ozzy and Lou Albano led the challengers to the ring, Johnny Valiant led the then-champions.

WWE's Lord of Darkness was still playing basketball and had not decided to become The Undertaker when rock 'n' roll's Prince of Darkness joined Captain Lou in accompanying The British Bulldogs to the ring for their first and only reign. Ozzy took to Instagram today to share photos and mark the milestone 39 years later.

"April 7, 1986 at WWE Wrestlemania 2 with Captain Lou Albano & the British Bulldogs," wrote Ozzy with the photos below.

WWE and Ozzy have worked together several times over the years, and he was inducted into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame in 2021. Albano was inducted in 1996.

