"F**king clown shoe" - Paige takes a shot at current WWE star; calls her "Paige 2.0"

Paige and Sonya Deville recently had a heated exchange on Twitter. In character, Deville made a snarky remark about the two-time WWE Divas Champion's recent tweet, which prompted the latter to tag Naomi in response.

Naomi has been engaged in a feud with the on-screen official on SmackDown lately. While Paige is no longer an active competitor, she has a history with Deville. Both women, alongside Mandy Rose, were part of a trio called Absolution between 2017 and 2018.

Not too long ago, the former NXT Women's Champion shared a positive opinion regarding her General Manager stint on SmackDown. She called herself "the best GM" in a tweet, which encouraged Sonya Deville to reply:

Paige maintained character while she had the following reaction to Deville's statement:

"I can still make you my b**ch anytime I want paige 2.0. @NaomiWWE come get this f**king clown shoe."

Naomi chimed in on the Twitter exchange and received a response from the Anti-Diva as well:

While the two Absolution stars never went one-on-one against each other, they last teamed up during a house show on December 27, 2017. It also marked the now-former in-ring competitor's final match for WWE, as she had to retire due to neck injuries.

Could Paige become a part of Naomi and Sonya Deville's feud?

Eric Bischoff, another former GM, appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown. As a result of Deville's frequent attempts to undermine Naomi's WWE career, Bischoff influenced on-screen official Adam Pearce to book a match between the two women.

If their clash on next week's show features typical shenanigans, higher-ups have the option to book Paige's return, even if it is for a non-wrestling role. WWE could use her recent Twitter exchange with Deville as part of the storyline.

While there are no rumors to suggest the same, the two-time Divas Champion's potential comeback would resume the 'former GM trend' following Bischoff's recent on-screen appearance. Not only does it fit within the theme of Deville's similar managerial role, but the company could also explore the Absolution storyline as a result.

Interestingly, the on-screen official told Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2020 that she wished she had gotten more time to work as a trio in Absolution. Deville had the following to say about Paige's backstage demeanor:

"I always talk about like, how confident and how laid back she was. Like, you know, she'd have this crazy segment coming up and she'd be like cracking jokes just before she went out. Which (is) kind of like the opposite of how I am. I'm like so intense the whole day, usually, you know, focused. So it was cool to kind of be around her and just see that, that level of experience and competence she had," admitted Sonya.

As anything could happen on the Road to WrestleMania, it would not be a surprise to see a twist or two unfold in Naomi and Sonya Deville's feud.

