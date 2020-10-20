Paige celebrates 2 years of sobriety 

Paige recently took to Instagram to announce that she has reached a milestone in her sobriety. The former WWE Divas Champion posted a "then and now" photo of herself on the social media platform to announce she is celebrating two years of being sober and is proud of her progress.

Paige also added the same format of the "then and now" photo for her older brother Roy Bevis, adding that he is six weeks into being sober.

Paige, who retired from in-ring competition in 2018, currently keeps herself busy by interacting with fans and playing video games with fellow Superstars on her Twitch account.

Following WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's edict on WWE Superstars' usage of third-party apps like Twitch and TikTok, Paige was the first to speak out.

Paige in WWE

Paige made her main roster debut on WWE RAW in April 2014 and recorded history by beating AJ Lee to become the youngest woman to win the Divas Championship.

She was also the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and was holding the title at the time of her RAW debut, which also made her the first woman in WWE to hold both titles simultaneously.

Paige then went on to play a crucial role in WWE's Diva's Revolution, which was later re-christened to Women's Revolution and paved the way for Divas being referred to as Superstars from then onwards.

Unfortunately, Paige suffered a career-threatening neck injury in December 2017 while competing against Sasha Banks at a WWE live event, which later forced her to retire from in-ring competition in April 2018.