Paige claims current WWE Superstar was always jealous of her

Former 2-time WWE Divas Champion Paige took to her Twitter to claim that current WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was always jealous of her.

Sonya, who is currently an on-screen authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown, has a huge history with Paige. She made her main roster debut alongside Mandy Rose and joined hands with the Anti-Diva in a faction called Absolution.

She continued to manage the duo of Rose and Deville even when she wasn't cleared to compete until announcing her retirement in 2018 after WrestleMania 34.

Recently, a fan shared a picture of the retired WWE star that also had Sonya Deville in the background.

The Anti-Diva noticed the expression of Deville in the picture and claimed that she was always jealous of her.

Wow. @SonyaDevilleWWE was always jealous of me," she wrote in her tweet.

The two former stablemates had another heated argument on Twitter recently. Replying to the Anti-Diva's tweet about being the best General Manager in WWE history, Deville claimed that the student has now become the master, referring to their days together in Absolution, and reminded her that she's her boss now.

"What is that saying “The student became the master” thanks for the tips 4 years ago? But I’m YOUR boss now sweetie," wrote Sonya Deville in her tweet.

Paige had a fierce reply to these comments from Deville, as she replied the following:

"I can still make you my b**ch anytime I want paige 2.0. @NaomiWWE come get this f**king clown shoe."

The former Divas Champion also involved Naomi, who is currently feuding with Deville on SmackDown.

Paige is rumored to make her long-awaited in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The first-ever NXT Women's Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition at a very young age due to her neck injuries. She continued to be with the company in multiple on-screen roles.

However, she has been teasing a return to the ring since last year through cryptic social media posts.

In what is a huge update and a spoiler as well, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that she's set to be a surprise entrant in tomorrow's women's Royal Rumble match.

"A source in WWE has told WrestlingNews.co that Paige is cleared and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night."

WWE has already announced several major surprises for the women's Royal Rumble match. This includes returning legends and WWE Hall of Famers like Lita, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, and more.

WWE has also announced that IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will also be entering the Rumble this year, kicking open the forbidden door.

