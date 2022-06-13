"I broke my neck twice for this company" - Paige confesses grievance with how WWE treated her

Former SmackDown General Manager Paige has opened up on her issues with how WWE has treated her with regard to contract negotiations.

The former Divas Champion recently announced that she would not be re-signing with WWE. She has since confessed that although it was not her choice to move on, she has no hard feelings for Vince McMahon or the company. She also said the WWE Chairman had told her the door was always open for a return.

Despite having no hard feelings, there's one aspect that the former Divas Champion didn't appreciate in how WWE treated her. Speaking on her Twitch channel, she said that she had asked them back in November whether they wanted her to re-sign. She didn't appreciate sitting around for so long, only to be released.

"That's what I don't like. I was sitting around for a long time. I was texting them [WWE] back in November like, 'what's the deal, do you guys want me to re-sign? I'd rather get the ball rolling than wait until the last minute.' That's the one thing that I personally didn't like, the waiting around for no reason," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Paige added that the promotion did not use her to her full potential and that she fought to "do something."

"They weren't using me to my full potential, that's for sure. I broke my neck twice for this company, just to be let go. I still tried to fight to do something and then to not be told until the last minute left me disappointed. Again, I understand their reasoning why they didn't want to re-new the contract."

She also went on to say that at the time, the promotion had told her that they would re-negotiate in January. However, that didn't happen, and she said she'd prefer to have been told directly.

Paige is ready to move on from WWE

During her Twitch stream, the former Divas Champion was also asked about her plans for the future. She responded to fans joking about going to AEW, but only if "the money is right."

Paige also claimed that Twitch was her full-time job at this time. However, she has plans in place for the future. She has thought about opening up a wrestling school.

JOE CRONIN SHOW @JcsCommentary I already TOLD everyone this before LEAKS lol

The Twitch breach has leaked streamers gross payouts for subscriptions & bits. The top wrestling streamers are

Paige: $478,224

Zelina Vega: $341,748

Adam Cole: $318,080

Impact Wrestling: $70,000

Tyler Breeze: $43,755 I already TOLD everyone this before LEAKS lolThe Twitch breach has leaked streamers gross payouts for subscriptions & bits. The top wrestling streamers arePaige: $478,224Zelina Vega: $341,748Adam Cole: $318,080Impact Wrestling: $70,000Tyler Breeze: $43,755

Since becoming inactive in WWE as a performer, the former champion has been on Twitch regularly, communicating with her fans. Now it appears she is also reportedly open for business opportunities, having added her business email to her Twitter bio.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Paige and whether she will eventually be cleared to perform in the ring.

