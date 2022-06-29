Paige leaves fans excited with Instagram announcement ahead of WWE exit

Paige is all set to bring back her 'all-black hair' look, as per the retired star's latest Instagram post.

The Anti-Diva recently announced that her current contract would expire on July 7, 2022. Her decade-long WWE run will come to an end with the impending departure.

The former Divas Champion took to Instagram earlier today to share an old picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen rocking her all-black hair. In the caption to her post, she wrote the following:

"Bringing the all black hair back again 🖤"

Paige's fans flocked to the comment section and seemed quite excited over her decision to bring back her old look.

Paige has experimented with a variety of looks over the years

Paige rocked an all-black hairdo while she was an active superstar on the WWE roster.

Her gothic look immediately became a big hit among the fans, and it didn't take long for her to become one of the most popular female stars on the roster. Upon her retirement in 2018, she sported lighter hair as well.

The Anti-Diva has also received massive flak from some of her fans for changing up her look in the past. About two years ago, a fan bashed her for shedding her 'goth' look for a 'plastic glam life.' This didn't sit well with her, and here's how she clapped back:

"Obviously you get men judging the way you look but it’s a shocking percentage w/ how much women judge you. Like c’mon sis you cyber bully us because you wanna be able to make changes. So you hate on us because we can. Don’t pretend you wouldn’t snap up some Botox if offered," she wrote.

Her longtime fans are bound to be delighted with the news that she's bringing back her old look. As far as wrestling goes, it remains to be seen if fans will ever get to see her step foot inside the squared circle again.

