Paige proposed a different role for herself on WWE TV

Former Divas Champion Paige had proposed an on-screen role for herself on WWE TV that fans never got to see.

Following her in-ring retirement from WWE, she was made the SmackDown General Manager. However, when that role was removed, she started to manage the Kabuki Warriors.

Eventually, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on her, ending her time as a manager. She then worked on 'WWE Backstage' and appeared as an on-screen official several times before disappearing from WWE TV.

During a recent Twitch stream, where she spoke about leaving WWE, The Anti-Diva revealed that she had proposed a different role to the company officials for herself as Ronda Rousey's manager.

"I offered to be the voice piece for Ronda," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Previously, when a fan asked her if she would help Ronda Rousey, Paige had responded by calling herself a female Paul Heyman.

In the end, the former champion was not brought back to WWE TV and was released instead.

Paige agrees that it was fair for WWE to release her

The former WWE Divas Champion opened up on being released from the company on her stream. She admitted that she had issues with being kept waiting for so long before her release. She also said that she had been texting the company about whether they would re-sign her back in November.

However, The Anti-Diva added that she could see why they released her as they wanted to focus on the stars who are currently wrestling.

"It's fair, are they going to keep employing me to not do anything for them? There are things I could have done, I just don't think they want to think of it. They want to focus on people that are wrestling." [H/T Fightful]

Paige's next step after leaving WWE is yet to be revealed. Whether it be working further on her Twitch career or possibly heading to AEW, fans will have to wait and see what the star chooses to do.

