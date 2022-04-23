Paige has a one-word reaction to finding out she hasn't appeared on WWE TV for over 758 days

Paige had a surprising reaction to finding out that her last on-screen WWE appearance was over 758 days ago.

The former Divas Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a career-ending neck injury. She served as SmackDown General Manager and manager for the Kabuki Warriors following her retirement. She's currently an ambassador for WWE and a Twitch streamer.

A couple of days ago, a Twitter user posted that it’s been 758 days since Paige’s last WWE appearance. The Anti-Diva saw the tweet and her reply included a single word:

"WHAT," - wrote Paige.

You can check out the tweet below:

Paige's WWE contract is set to expire soon

The Anti-Diva made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania in 2014. She defeated former WWE star AJ Lee in an impromptu match to capture the Divas Championship. She held the title twice in her career, and she's also a former NXT Women's Champion.

She was recently moved to the current superstars' column on WWE.com, which means there's a slight chance she might be making her return soon. However, her contract with WWE is about to expire. During a Twitch stream in August last year, Paige said her deal would expire in June:

“My contract is up in June of [this] year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract,“ she said.

The former Divas Champion's last match was at a WWE house show on December 26, 2017, where she teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match.

During the bout, she suffered an injury that forced her to hang up her wrestling boots.

