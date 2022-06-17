“I wouldn’t be who I am”- Former WWE Superstar sends a message to Paige following exit announcement

Kairi Sane sent a heartfelt message to her former manager Paige following the announcement regarding her WWE departure.

In 2019, Sane and Asuka's team, The Kabuki Warriors, were formed under Paige's management. They captured the Tag Team Titles before disbanding in 2020 as Sane announced she would be moving back to Japan.

Despite not being together anymore, it seems like the trio is still on good terms. Following the former Divas Champion's announcement that she won't be a part of WWE after July 7, her former client sent out a heartfelt message.

In the post, the Japanese star stated that she was glad to have met the WWE Superstar and that she wouldn't be who she was if it weren't for The Anti-Diva.

"I wouldn't be who I am now if it weren't for you. I am so glad to have met you!🤍 #ThankYouPaige #Respect," Sane tweeted.

As of this moment, Sane is currently signed with a Japanese wrestling promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom. Meanwhile, Asuka made her much-anticipated return from injury to RAW and is now feuding with Becky Lynch.

Paige and the WWE Universe react to Kairi Sane's message

Unfortunately, Kabuki Warriors were active from 2019 up until 2020. Still, it was evident that their run was enough to make the fans remember their short yet successful stint as a team.

Following Sane's comments, The Anti-Diva replied with a heart emoji.

Wrestling fans also shared their memories of the group. While some praised the former Divas Champion for their creation, others acknowledged how it was such a short-lived pairing.

The Anti-Diva's accomplishment wasn't just for her own sake but also the rest of the division. Back when the women's revolution in the company was taking place, she was one of the frontrunners. The overwhelming reactions to her impending exit solidified her as one of the most beloved and successful women in WWE.

