Paige responds to a fan request about a potential WWE return

Before her impending WWE exit, Paige responded to a fan about her coming back with a different name.

The Anti-Diva released a statement earlier this month where she shared that July 7 will be her last day with the company. She cited how she was aware that her neck injury made it difficult to keep her around but expressed that her departure doesn't mean she will never be in the ring.

Following the announcement, a fan expressed that she should return to the brand with a different name. Paige jokingly asked if WWE would notice the change.

"Do you think they’ll [WWE] notice?"

Although she hasn't left yet, the former Divas Champion shared email ids for bookings. Since she still hasn't been cleared to wrestle, most of her schedule could come in the form of autograph signings, personal appearances, and more.

WWE fans joked alongside Paige's response

Following the tweet, many fans wondered about her return, albeit with a new name. They claimed that the company would definitely not notice and that they wouldn't tell.

Many fans have also referenced Ezekiel, the RAW Superstar who kept insisting he was the younger brother of Elias. Check out some responses here:

She has received multiple invitations from different indie wrestlers since announcing her departure from the company. It was even noted how her brother from AEW, Zak Zodiac, teased a possible reunion with the family in the All Elite promotion.

For now, it's still unclear where the former champion will go after her official departure. There is no confirmation if she will join her brother as well.

The Anti-Diva has built herself as a big star in the industry. Whether she returns as a wrestler or not, she will find success in whatever path she takes.

