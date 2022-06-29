Paige claps back at fan calling her a sh*tty wrestler and person

Paige announced last week that her final day with WWE will be July 7th, as the promotion didn't renew her contract.

Since her announcement, the 29-year-old has asked fans where they want to see her next and claimed to be ready to compete in the ring once again. The Anti-Diva announced her retirement from in-ring competition during the RAW after WrestleMania 34.

Paige has been outspoken about women's rights following the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States. This has caused some fans to send disparaging comments to her and the two-time Divas Champion isn't having it.

One user accused her of being a sh*tty wrestler and a bad person, claiming that she might have to resort to OnlyFans to remain relevant. She said that she would make a fortune on the subscription platform and posted a GIF of her capturing the Divas Championship:

She is the youngest Divas Champion of all time, and won the title from former WWE Superstar AJ Lee on the RAW after WrestleMania XXX. She was also the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

Many wrestling fans have sided with Paige

Fans wasted no time defending the 29-year-old and pointed out how the user who made the above comment only has 16 followers. Others noted that she has already proven herself with her wrestling career and doesn't have to respond to anyone. Another noted that some commenters can't even spell "you're" correctly.

Stratusfied☠️Blissfit @KingoftheHFK @RealPaigeWWE Paige being labeled a bad wrestler??? Yeah they're starting to get desperate with the come backs. @RealPaigeWWE Paige being labeled a bad wrestler??? Yeah they're starting to get desperate with the come backs.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently spoke out against former WWE Superstar Kane, now known as Glenn Jacobs, the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

She noted that Kane used to be her idol and would sing his praises to anyone she met. Glenn celebrated Roe v. Wade being overturned and she referred to his comments as "the biggest piece of sh*t take" ever.

You can check out her full response to Kane by clicking here.

