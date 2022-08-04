Paige says two current WWE stars have "skyrocketed" since 2018

Paige has a lot of successful friends in WWE. This makes her happy, perhaps as much, if not more, than finding her success. Speaking of two superstars she took under her wing; she claims they have skyrocketed.

In 2017, Paige returned to WWE with two new stars under her wing - Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The real-life best friends made their first appearances on the main roster as part of the faction Absolution that didn't last too long.

The former Divas Champion dissolved the group in May 2018. Since then, Rose and Deville have gone on to carve their own path in WWE.

During an interview at Starrcast V, Paige was asked about her fellow Absolution members and what she thought of their careers. The Anti-Diva was full of praise for both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, who she believes have skyrocketed on the mic:

"They [Rose and Deville] actually text me because I would always do the promos for the two of them. One day it would just click, you still feel nervous, but one day it will click and you will feel comfortable with your character and know that you can switch on a dime. All you have to do is put things into bullet points and tell your own story. So Sonya texted me one day and said 'you're so right' and I feel like it has - Her on the mic and Mandy [Rose] on the mic, I think they've skyrocketed," said Paige. [4:39-5:14]

What have Paige's two Absolution members been up to now?

The stars' careers went their separate ways after SummerSlam 2020. However, the two members of Absolution, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, have remained real-life best friends.

For one, Mandy Rose moved to NXT, where she began leading a faction, Toxic Attraction, and won the NXT Women's Championship - a title she still holds today.

Lisa Guercio @LisaGuercio I’m so proud of @sonyadevillewwe and @WWE_MandyRose ! They finally launched their own @DonutzDamandyz donuts on ubereats. Went from a YouTube series to pop ups to their very own donut. I’m happy to be part of their journey since day one. Love you girls! 🖤 I’m so proud of @sonyadevillewwe and @WWE_MandyRose! They finally launched their own @DonutzDamandyz donuts on ubereats. Went from a YouTube series to pop ups to their very own donut. I’m happy to be part of their journey since day one. Love you girls! 🖤😍🎉🍩 https://t.co/NwraSfOGrl

While Sonya Deville is yet to win a championship, she is regularly seen on weekly shows - initally as an authority figure throughout 2021 and returning to being an in-ring competitor in 2022. The two best friends have also launched a donut business together in Los Angeles.

