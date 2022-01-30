Paige sends a message to Ronda Rousey after her Royal Rumble victory

The rumors were all true as Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE tonight at Royal Rumble. She entered the Women's Rumble match at No.28 to a huge roar from the crowd and went on to win it all by last eliminating SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Another major star that fans were hoping to see return tonight at the Rumble was Paige. However, the two-time Divas Champion didn't show, much to the disappointment of many.

She has now reacted to not returning at the Rumble tonight, claiming that she was teasing the fans over the past few days. She added that she feels great that so many people want to see her return. Finally, Paige sent a message to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner, congratulating her and welcoming her back to WWE.

"I’ve been a roasting fiend for the past few days. But for real. Feels awesome for so many people to wanna see me back. Trending nearly everyday of January. F*cking wild. Congrats to all the women. Main eventers. As it should be. Welcome back @RondaRousey," wrote Paige in her tweet.

Reported WrestleMania plans for Ronda Rousey after Royal Rumble victory

Ronda Rousey returning at the Royal Rumble was in the rumors for the past few days. Dave Meltzer further reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, that the current plan is for her to be a regular on SmackDown.

As for her future, she is rumored to face current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

"She's back. She's gonna be back as a regular on SmackDown. She'll probably do some shows on RAW. I think she's gonna be on RAW on Monday. That's kind of what's been hinted. The only thing I know is that she's not wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. So when I say SmackDown, that's probably the match everybody expects. I don't know the match. The match I was told was Becky Lynch. But her being back to appease FOX and go on SmackDown makes all the sense in the world," said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer also added that Rousey is back for a year and would be wrestling even after WrestleMania. Could she be the one to dethrone Big Time Becks?

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on Ronda Rousey returning to WWE and winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

