Paige teases a possible in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Paige has teased a possible in-ring return on social media.

The former WWE Divas Champion today tweeted out "imagine a return though." This was in reply to a tweet put out by a user that pointed out that amongst WWE's 50 most liked posts on Instagram, four were about her, and one was a photo of her small-lived faction Absolution, which had Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in it. .

The British star hasn't been on WWE TV for over two-years now. The last time she was a regular on TV was in late 2019 managing the Kabuki Warriors before the team turned on her. Before that, she was the SmackDown General Manager in 2018-19.

The first-ever NXT Women's Champion retired from in-ring competition on the April 9th 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW. This came as a result of a neck injury she suffered from a kick from Sasha Banks at a house show in December 2017.

Many fans have been clamoring for her return to wrestling for years. This, especially after superstars like Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson) and Edge, who had to retire due to neck injuries, have made their in-ring returns in recent years.

Paige wants to manage Ronda Rousey

Paige recently showed interest in managing the SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE put out a tweet last week, asking its followers to suggest future challengers for Rousey's title. The UK star replied to that tweet by writing, "Manager maybe?"

As stated earlier, the 29-year-old has had experience managing when she did so for the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane - The Kabuki Warriors. It is important to note here that the Brit's WWE contract expires in June. There are no rumors of a contract extension and she is currently thriving on Twitch.

What are your thoughts on this story? Sign off in the comments section below!

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Brandon Nell