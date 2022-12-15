"Papa H needs to come down" - Seth Rollins believes WWE boss should have final say in current RAW storyline

Seth Rollins weighed in on the aftermath of RAW's main event that saw Adam Pearce fire Bobby Lashley after the latter laid his hands on the WWE official.

This week's edition of the red brand was headlined by The Visionary, who took on Bobby Lashley with a chance to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the line. Lashley was on the losing end of the match, which did not sit well with him. The All Mighty got into an altercation with the referee and pushed another official who came down to calm him.

Adam Pearce then arrived to cool things down, but he, too, was shoved aside by the former WWE Champion. An agitated Pearce then proceeded to fire Lashley for his constant disregard for the officials.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins said he's curious to see if Triple H needs to step into the situation.

"I'm very curious to see how the two of them kind of handle this business or if maybe somebody else needs to step in. I don't know if Papa H needs to come down and lay the hammer down. The sledgehammer so to speak. Who knows? Let's see," Rollins said. [44:10 - 44:24]

Seth Rollins could reportedly face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

The feud between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes could resume once The American Nightmare returns from injury, as per the latest reports.

The duo first collided at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when Cody Rhodes made his return to the company. They've had three matches since then, with The American Nightmare coming out on top on each occasion.

After their last encounter at Hell in a Cell, Rollins attacked the former AEW star with a sledgehammer, which was a kayfabe reason to write the latter off as he had suffered a torn pec before the Hell in a Cell Match.

Cody Rhodes is currently in rehab and could soon return to WWE. The American Nightmare is slated to go after Seth Rollins, with Xero News stating that the feud between the two could culminate at WrestleMania 39.

