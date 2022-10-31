WWE Superstar John Cena has reacted to a fan dressing up as The Peacemaker for Halloween.

He plays The Peacemaker character on the series currently streaming on HBO Max. John reprised his role from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad for the series. The Peacemaker is a superhero character in DC Comics and the first season of the show received rave reviews from critics and fans.

HBO Max ordered a second season of Peacemaker earlier this year. The finale of season 1 broke the highest single-day viewership of an HBO Max original show.

A fan on Twitter posted a photo dressed as Peacemaker and tagged John Cena in the tweet.

“If you don’t want to believe in miracles, that’s on you.” -@JohnCena Happy Halloween from Peacemaker and Eagly.#Peacemaker #Halloween @DCpeacemaker

The 16-time World Champion responded to the fan, wishing him a Happy Halloween.

"Partners in peace! Happy Halloween!", tweeted John Cena.

WWE legend compares CM Punk to John Cena

WWE legend Ric Flair recently compared controversial star CM Punk to John Cena on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast. The Nature Boy claimed that Punk thought he was better than Cena during his time in WWE.

"I think he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely not the truth as far as being the face of the company," said Flair. "I've heard the remark that he felt like he should have been John Cena, just in my opinion that wouldn't fly. So that was just my take on it."[08:43 - 09:13]

John Cena also recently responded to a WWE fan who dressed up as him for an entirely different reason. The Leader of the Cenation appeared on the June 27th edition of RAW to celebrate twenty years with the company. Time will tell when the 45-year-old will appear in the Stamford-based company again.

