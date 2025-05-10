Pat McAfee can beat Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025 if one unexpected twist happens, says veteran

Pat McAfee is stepping into dangerous territory tonight when he goes one-on-one with Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025. While most expect him to fall to The Ring General, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne suggested a surprising twist could lead the RAW commentator to victory.

Ad

Following his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, Gunther attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW after The Show of Shows. In response, the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, suspended The Ring General. Nevertheless, McAfee requested that the suspension be lifted, expressing his desire to fight the leader of Imperium. The two will now square off in a grudge match tonight in St. Louis.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Gagne predicted that McAfee could pull off a shocking upset, but only if the match sees outside interference:

Ad

Trending

"Well, you'd have to go with Gunther. But I think there's somehow, someway, it might be where somebody would have to interfere, where Pat would catch one on him. It could happen. But, you know, I'd like to see Pat win the thing somehow, someway that is believable that would have to be where somebody would have to interfere a little bit or cause Gunther to lose his concentration and he catches a quick winon him," he said. [From 1:16:22 - 1:17:05]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Jim Cornette wants Gunther to squash Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash 2025

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has also discussed the highly anticipated square-off between Gunther and Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash 2025. The 63-year-old claimed the match must end in only one way.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette explained that The Ring General must squash McAfee, leading to another superstar coming to the RAW commentator's aid:

Ad

"Unless Gunther just beats the T total pi** out of him and won't finish him off and somebody else in Gunther's future comes to help Pat, then I don't like that they're doing this," he said.

Ad

Ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also predicted a similar scenario, where Gunther's next opponent would appear at Backlash to help McAfee.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More