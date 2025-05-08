4 Reasons why Gunther must lose to Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee is one of the most intriguing matches featured at WWE Backlash 2025. While many are rooting for the former World Heavyweight Champion to win the match, there is still the possibility that the current RAW commentator will emerge victorious.

Ad

WWE Backlash 2025 will take place this weekend, and John Cena, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and more stars are expected to be in action. Most matches on the card for the upcoming premium live event will have gold on the line.

However the clash between Gunther and Pat McAfee is purely personal, after they came to blows on the RAW after WrestleMania as The Ring General took his frustration out on the commentary team after his loss to Jey Uso.

Ad

Trending

Due to the former World Heavyweight Champion's dominance and experience, many are predicting an easy win for him, but the former NFL punter might shock the world.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

In this list, we will look at four reasons Gunther must lose to Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash 2025.

#4. It can be a way for Gunther to take some time off

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ring General is considered one of the workhorses in WWE. Champion or not, he regularly appears on television and even wrestles different superstars during house shows as well. Due to this, he is one of the stars who definitely deserves some time off.

Cody Rhodes is also one of the former champions who lost at WrestleMania 41, and he hasn't been on television since. The same could happen to The Ring General so he can regain his dominant character, and so fans can be on the edge of their seats anticipating his eventual return.

Ad

#3. Gunther's loss could lead to a superstar returning at WWE Backlash 2025

The Ring General doesn't have to lose solely because he's weak, he may lose due to McAfee getting some luck. However, if this does happen, there's a high probability the former champion will attack Pat after the bout out of frustration. Interestingly, this could lead to Ilja Dragunov appearing to save the commentator.

Ad

Ilja Dragunov was injured in September last year during a house show match against The Ring General. The two men have a rich history and are well-known rivals. Although reports have stated he might return in September, his recent social media posts show he's doing well, which might indicate an earlier return.

#2. This might lead to Pat McAfee transitioning to a different role in WWE

Ad

Before McAfee became a full-time RAW commentator, he was a notable in-ring star in NXT. Although he has been involved in some matches on the main roster, he is no longer involved in much in-ring action.

However, the Stamford-based promotion may have other plans for him that will start at WWE Backlash 2025.

McAfee winning against Gunther will be a huge upset and would be a good way to reignite his in-ring career. If this happens, another commentator could even take his spot on the red brand, possibly names from NXT like Vic Joseph or Corey Graves.

Ad

#1. Pat McAfee winning at WWE Backlash 2025 can lead to some interesting storylines

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Pat wins against Gunther at the upcoming premium live event, it would only make sense for McAfee to continue to wrestle. With WWE involving more and more celebrities in the company's programming, Pat would be a perfect addition to matches involving mainstream stars.

Some well-known names Pat can share the ring with are Logan Paul or Travis Scott, who has been involved in recent months. McAfee could also face off with the likes of another popular rapper, Bad Bunny. Later on, Pat's animosity with Corey Graves could even be settled inside the ring.

Although a win for the RAW commentator is unlikely, there certainly are interesting directions the company can take if he does emerge victorious at WWE Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More