Pat McAfee provides health update following attack at Money in the Bank

Pat McAfee has sent a warning to Happy Corbin and provided a health update following his beatdown at WWE Money in the Bank.

McAfee went into Money in the Bank as a commentator, but after the show went off the air, Happy Corbin assaulted him. The Mayor of Jackpot City gave Pat a beatdown and hit him with the Deep Six, following which he celebrated in the ring.

Though hurt and wearing a neck brace, McAfee attended UFC 276 alongside Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie, and Nick Khan. WWE has since officially announced that Corbin and McAfee will face each other in a match at SummerSlam.

However, speaking about the assault on Twitter, the SmackDown commentator opened up on his condition, saying he had been laid up all day resting his back and neck. However, he issued a warning to Corbin as well.

"I’ve been laid up all day resting my back/neck because of this cowardly blindside attack from last night… I think imma be ok… BUT BUM A** CORBIN WON'T BE AFTER SUMMERSLAM," tweeted McAfee.

Pat McAfee challenged Happy Corbin to a match

While Corbin decided to attack Pat McAfee without warning after Money in the Bank went off the air, it was a feud that was building up for a while. Corbin took issue with McAfee's remarks during his feud with Moss as he felt that the SmackDown commentator insulted him.

On SmackDown, McAfee stood up on the announcer's desk and cut an energetic promo by calling out Corbin and challenging him to a match at SummerSlam.

With WWE confirming the match, the two are set to face each other in the ring. This will be McAfee's first match since he faced Theory and then Vince McMahon himself, at WrestleMania 38.

