Pat McAfee reacts to 39-year-old WWE star's viral selfie with Taylor Swift

WWE Superstars have been mentioning Taylor Swift quite a lot in recent months. A 39-year-old superstar recently ran into the megastar, drawing a reaction from WWE commentator Pat McAfee.

Fans have seen many superstars mention Taylor Swift in recent months in differing contexts. Grayson Waller got into a social media battle with Swifties not so long ago. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY has also mentioned Taylor Swift on a couple of occasions.

An NFL match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was held on Sunday. The match was attended by many celebrities, including Taylor Swift and NXT Superstar Baron Corbin.

The 39-year-old took to social media to share a photo of himself with a few friends, including Swift and family. All those in the frame seemed to be supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

His post earned a great reaction from wrestling Twitter. Pat McAfee also took to social media to react to the post with the following message:

"From 'B*m A*s Corbin' to hanging with billionaires in suites.. What a come up."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs sadly ended up on the losing side. The Buffalo Bills picked up the win and broke the hearts of many fans.

Corbin had a tough night at NXT Deadline last week. He had challenged Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship but failed to defeat The Czar. Corbin hasn’t won a title in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion since 2017.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has also reacted to Baron Corbin and Taylor Swift's photo

Grayson Waller is one of the biggest heels in WWE currently. The Australian superstar has made a name for himself by being obnoxious on the mic and good in the ring.

As noted earlier, Waller has had his fair share of Twitter exchanges with Taylor's fans on social media. He was quick to react to Baron Corbin’s photo with the megastar.

Waller wrote that he should have known that Corbin was a Swiftie. The reaction worked perfectly well with his current character, and ongoing issues with the pop star’s fanbase.

"I should have known Corbin was a Swiftie."

Expand Tweet

It’ll be great to see Grayson Waller take up the issue in the next episode of the Grayson Waller Show. It will likely get a lot more hits on social media.

Do you want to see Taylor Swift make an appearance in WWE someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.