"I'm gonna be sore as hell tomorrow" – Pat McAfee speaks on his SummerSlam match against Happy Corbin

WWE announcer Pat McAfee was ecstatic after his win over former roommate Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

McAfee and Corbin went after each other during their singles match. The two former friends left it all in the ring in a battle for supremacy. As the match drew close, Pat hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on his opponent for the win.

In an exclusive interview with WWE correspondent Megan Morant, McAfee mentioned that he was feeling the effects of Corbin's dropkick. He stated that winning a match in the same arena where he had played during his NFL career was great.

"Bum-a** Corbin and I know each other very well. We've known each other for a long time. We've talked about this in the locker room when we were both rookies like 13-14 years ago. So to get a chance to get in there, even though he was trying to punch my face off, he hit a double missile dropkick to my stomach in which I thought my sternum hit my spine. That was cool, that was surreal. But ultimately I'm obviously pumped that I won and I'm gonna be sore as hell tomorrow I know that," said McAfee. (From 1:11 - 1:35)

Pat McAfee also spoke about Charles Robinson calling his match

During the interview, the SmackDown announcer mentioned that he was honored to have veteran referee Charles Robinson officiate his bout with Corbin.

McAfee stated that he watched Robinson as a child growing up and the SummerSlam match was a "dream come true" moment for him.

"I think there was a chance to really take advantage of Charles, the ref who's been a legend. I've been watching him since I was a kid. So having him officiate in a match I was in, especially against a guy who used to be my friend, was a dream come true in its own right." (From 0:20 - 0:31)

With this win, Pat McAfee held on to his winning record at big events in WWE. It remains to be seen if the SummerSlam match ended the McAfee-Corbin saga or if it will advance further.

