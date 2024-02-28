Pat McAfee reacts to tough spot on WWE RAW

Pat McAfee has been a jolt of energy on commentary and provided one last Monday by calling a WWE superstar's tough bump on the apron.

Nia Jax faced off against Liv Morgan this past Monday after The Irresistible Force had attacked all six participants of the women's Elimination Chamber previously on the red brand. Morgan was out for revenge since she took a Samoan Drop to the ring post and fell hard on the concrete floor.

Jax dominated the early parts of the match and had Morgan on the apron. The former No. 1 contender for the Women's World Championship then tried dropping her leg on Morgan, who moved out of the way.

The leg drop on the apron has become sort of a regular spot for Nia Jax in her matches. She landed on her bottom, but didn't scream 'my hole,' which had gone viral the last time she did a few years ago.

Pat McAfee took over and reacted to Jax dropping her leg on the hardest part of the ring.

"I don't think Nia's okay! I don't think Nia's okay," McAfee screamed.

McAfee also shared his reaction to the tough spot on X/Twitter.

Liv Morgan began to take control of the match after Nia Jax's failed leg drop. Morgan was on the verge of winning when Jax regained momentum using her power. That was when Becky Lynch came out for revenge on Jax, who attacked The Man earlier in the show.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory rematch at WrestleMania 40?

Pat McAfee made his WrestleMania debut two years ago in Dallas, Texas. McAfee defeated Austin Theory despite Vince McMahon's presence outside. It led to McMahon challenging McAfee to a match immediately. The then-WWE Chairman won the impromptu bout with some help from Theory.

Stone Cold Steve Austin then came out to stun Theory and McMahon, and have a beer with McAfee. In classic Texas Rattlesnake fashion, he also stunned McAfee for good measure.

Theory recently teased a rematch with McAfee after sharing an image of him pointing at his former rival on WWE RAW. He was on the red brand to support his friend Grayson Waller for his match against Cody Rhodes.

While McAfee is seemingly back to full time commentating duties on WWE RAW, it is not known whether he will be back in an in-ring role again.

