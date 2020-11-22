Paul Heyman accuses WWE of "false advertising" ahead of Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series is just hours away, and the show is set to have several mouthwatering clashes. The big match of Survivor Series will be the one between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman, the co-host of Talking Smack, spoke about the match after SmackDown and made a bold claim, stating that WWE had falsely advertised the huge match between Reigns and McIntyre at Survivor Series.

Paul Heyman explains WWE's false advertising of the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series

Kayla Braxton began the show to discuss the contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns which took place on SmackDown. She stated that it would be a "Champion vs Champion match" at Survivor Series, which did not sit well with Paul Heyman. He said that WWE have falsely advertised the match and explained why.

"Wrong, wrong. You got fed bad information. Check your sources from now on. This is not 'Champion vs Champion', this is 'Champion vs Titleholder'... this drives me out of my mind, which I understand a lot of people might think is a pretty short trip. But, ladies and gentleman, this... anybody who tells you that the advertising for this Sunday is 'Champion vs Champion', that's false advertising. It's BS. It's 'Champion vs Titleholder'.

"There is a significant difference between the two. Drew McIntyre is a temporary placeholder in the history books with the WWE title around his waist - and that's by design. But Roman Reigns will reign as a 'champion' for as long as he deems it appropriate, or sometimes even inappropriate. Cause Roman Reigns was born to reign. Since he came out of his mother's womb, this child was destined to be your champion, groomed to be a champion, raised to be a champion, trained to be a champion, counselled to be and stay a champion. Roman Reigns is not a 'title holder'; he is a 'champion'. There's a difference."

He went on to make a few comparisons before stating that there's some prestige to being a champion in WWE. Heyman stated that Drew McIntyre is a babysitter for a belt, while Roman Reigns is "your champion".

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will face off against each other at Survivor Series in a couple of hours.

