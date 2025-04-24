Paul Heyman addresses The Rock's comments following WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to react to The Rock's comments after WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss was full of praise for The Wiseman's work at The Show of Shows.
In the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns locked horns in a Triple Threat match. Going into the event, Punk had Paul Heyman in his corner. The last stages of the match were filled with chaos, as it seemed like Heyman betrayed The Best in the World for the OTC. However, The Wiseman turned on The Only Tribal Chief as well, to shockingly align with The Visionary.
During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock praised Paul Heyman for his incredible work in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.
Heyman has now taken to his Instagram Stories to react to the high praise from The Brahma Bull. The Wiseman uploaded a clip of Dwayne Johnson's interview with Pat McAfee, highlighting that The Final Boss had something to say about him.
"The Final Boss has something to say...," he wrote.
Check out a screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram Story below:
A popular name joined Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41
On this week's WWE RAW, Heyman and Seth Rollins showed up to address the WWE Universe after what went down at The Showcase of The Immortals. Before The Visionary could say anything, CM Punk interrupted him, and the two men started to brawl.
Roman Reigns eventually joined the segment, taking Rollins and Heyman out. However, as the OTC tried to end his former Wiseman with a Spear, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit a vicious Spear on the Bloodline leader.
Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker have now formed a fearsome alliance. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the new stable's future.