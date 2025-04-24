Paul Heyman addresses The Rock's comments following WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to react to The Rock's comments after WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss was full of praise for The Wiseman's work at The Show of Shows.

Ad

In the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns locked horns in a Triple Threat match. Going into the event, Punk had Paul Heyman in his corner. The last stages of the match were filled with chaos, as it seemed like Heyman betrayed The Best in the World for the OTC. However, The Wiseman turned on The Only Tribal Chief as well, to shockingly align with The Visionary.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock praised Paul Heyman for his incredible work in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Heyman has now taken to his Instagram Stories to react to the high praise from The Brahma Bull. The Wiseman uploaded a clip of Dwayne Johnson's interview with Pat McAfee, highlighting that The Final Boss had something to say about him.

"The Final Boss has something to say...," he wrote.

Ad

Check out a screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

A popular name joined Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

On this week's WWE RAW, Heyman and Seth Rollins showed up to address the WWE Universe after what went down at The Showcase of The Immortals. Before The Visionary could say anything, CM Punk interrupted him, and the two men started to brawl.

Ad

Roman Reigns eventually joined the segment, taking Rollins and Heyman out. However, as the OTC tried to end his former Wiseman with a Spear, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit a vicious Spear on the Bloodline leader.

Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker have now formed a fearsome alliance. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the new stable's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More