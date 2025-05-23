Paul Heyman allegedly had plans for female star's husband to turn on her during canceled WWE storyline

Paul Heyman allegedly had plans for a superstar to turn on his wife as a payoff to a RAW storyline back in 2019. As per Maria Kanellis, Heyman's idea for her angle with Mike Bennett was to have the latter turn on her after getting fed up with her antics.

Back in 2019, a storyline on the RAW brand saw Maria Kanellis getting pregnant and publicly berating her husband, even telling him that he wasn't the father of the child. Many fans weren't happy with the angle. Nothing came of the angle in the end, and the husband-wife duo was released in April 2020.

On a Facebook stream by Signed by Superstars, Maria Kanellis opened up about the payoff to the angle that never happened. As per Maria, Heyman wanted Mike to turn on her in the end. Check out her full comment below:

“So it was Paul Heyman’s story and the payoff was going to be Mike turning on me. Which we thought was going to be really cool because we had worked together for a number of years and so the turn is always it’s always a lot of fun, but we haven’t turned on each other yet so i am sure at some point we will. Just not right now.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Paul Heyman has no interest in running WWE creative

Heyman is considered by many fans as one of the best backstage minds in the history of pro wrestling. He did incredibly well as the mind behind WWE SmackDown back in 2002, during the height of the SmackDown Six.

Earlier this year, Heyman spoke with ScreenRant and made it clear he's not interested in a creative role.

"I don't have any vision of having absolute creative control," Heyman said. "I am a fan of what Paul Levesque is doing right now and love the fact of how many talents have elevated to the main event status since he took over the creative." (H/T ScreenRant)

Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the main roster. The veteran turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and joined forces with The Visionary at WrestleMania 41.

