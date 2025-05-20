Paul Heyman decided to get physical tonight during WWE RAW. Things took a turn as Roman Reigns' former Wiseman decided to take things into his own hands. However, there was a twist waiting.
During the match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker tonight, Paul Heyman was at the ringside and seemed intent on being involved in proceedings. He was provided enough distraction that Uso had to stop and get out of the ring. Heyman got physically involved when the referee was not looking; he grabbed Jey's foot and stopped him from hitting the dive on Breakker. Jey was quite angry and got out of the ring to confront him, and Heyman squared up with the star.
It was just another distraction from Paul Heyman. In a huge twist, Seth Rollins made his way out of the crowd and attacked Jey Uso from behind. It was an immediate DQ, but that was not it. This led to a beatdown until Sami Zayn and CM Punk made their entrances, attacking the duo and fighting into the crowd.
There was yet another twist waiting for Jey Uso, however. The star was standing in the ring, thinking it was done, when Logan Paul hit him with a punch, knocking him out.