Paul Heyman decided to get physical tonight during WWE RAW. Things took a turn as Roman Reigns' former Wiseman decided to take things into his own hands. However, there was a twist waiting.

Ad

During the match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker tonight, Paul Heyman was at the ringside and seemed intent on being involved in proceedings. He was provided enough distraction that Uso had to stop and get out of the ring. Heyman got physically involved when the referee was not looking; he grabbed Jey's foot and stopped him from hitting the dive on Breakker. Jey was quite angry and got out of the ring to confront him, and Heyman squared up with the star.

Ad

Trending

It was just another distraction from Paul Heyman. In a huge twist, Seth Rollins made his way out of the crowd and attacked Jey Uso from behind. It was an immediate DQ, but that was not it. This led to a beatdown until Sami Zayn and CM Punk made their entrances, attacking the duo and fighting into the crowd.

Expand Tweet

There was yet another twist waiting for Jey Uso, however. The star was standing in the ring, thinking it was done, when Logan Paul hit him with a punch, knocking him out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More