  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman
  • Paul Heyman attacks top WWE champion in a huge twist during RAW; Jey Uso is knocked out 

Paul Heyman attacks top WWE champion in a huge twist during RAW; Jey Uso is knocked out 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 20, 2025 03:21 GMT
What an ending that was (Credit: WWE.com)
What an ending that was (Credit: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman decided to get physical tonight during WWE RAW. Things took a turn as Roman Reigns' former Wiseman decided to take things into his own hands. However, there was a twist waiting.

Ad

During the match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker tonight, Paul Heyman was at the ringside and seemed intent on being involved in proceedings. He was provided enough distraction that Uso had to stop and get out of the ring. Heyman got physically involved when the referee was not looking; he grabbed Jey's foot and stopped him from hitting the dive on Breakker. Jey was quite angry and got out of the ring to confront him, and Heyman squared up with the star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was just another distraction from Paul Heyman. In a huge twist, Seth Rollins made his way out of the crowd and attacked Jey Uso from behind. It was an immediate DQ, but that was not it. This led to a beatdown until Sami Zayn and CM Punk made their entrances, attacking the duo and fighting into the crowd.

There was yet another twist waiting for Jey Uso, however. The star was standing in the ring, thinking it was done, when Logan Paul hit him with a punch, knocking him out.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications