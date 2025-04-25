Paul Heyman banned following his recent actions

Paul Heyman has made himself public enemy number one following WrestleMania 41. Not only did he betray his best friend, CM Punk, the WWE Hall of Famer stabbed his Tribal Chief in the back.

He is no longer Roman Reigns' Wiseman, instead leaving WrestleMania 41 alongside Seth Rollins. The two have begun a dangerous alliance, with their potential faction coming to fruition on the WWE RAW after The Show of Shows.

While Bron Breakker has joined Rollins and Heyman, the latter has received a scathing message from Jimmy's Famous Seafood. The restaurant is a favorite among WWE wrestlers, which is why being banned by them is a big deal.

Following Night One of WrestleMania 41, the official X/Twitter handle of Jimmy's Famous Seafood announced that Paul Heyman was banned from the restaurant due to his betrayal of Roman Reigns:

"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy."

While this would be unfortunate for Heyman, his attention this week is most likely towards his alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Who else will join Paul Heyman's new faction?

Quite a few names have been thrown around as potential recruits for Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' new group. But who will join Bron Breakker and be led by the two WWE legends?

While not the follower type at all, Becky Lynch could be a part of this group. She is married to The Visionary in real life and turned heel on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, NXT's Nathan Frazer has hinted at joining his mentor. If he does so, it will be interesting to see if his tag team partner Axiom follows him to the dark side.

The next few weeks on WWE RAW look set to be must-watch, with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins running the show. They could shape the future of the red brand for good.

