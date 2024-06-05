Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns and align with 17-time champion, says analyst, in a major Bloodline twist

A backstage personality has pitched a massive angle where Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and join forces with a popular WWE legend. Sam Roberts thinks The Wiseman siding with The Rock against The Tribal Chief could be a shocking twist that leaves the WWE universe stunned.

Both The Final Boss and Reigns are currently away from the promotion. In their absence, Solo Sikoa has taken control of The Bloodline. He has kicked out Jimmy Uso and enlisted Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into the faction. On the other hand, Paul Heyman finds himself in a conflicted position as he's wary about Sikoa's unchecked power.

Amid this, on the latest episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts has pitched an angle that could further complicate the saga. The WWE backstage personality spoke about the possibility of The Wiseman betraying Roman Reigns upon his return and revealing himself to be working for The Rock.

Roberts suggested that if The Rock were to be secretly controlling The Bloodline, it would make sense for Heyman to choose a path where he's most likely to succeed.

"Would it make sense for the 'we' to actually be Paul Heyman? That Paul has sided with the new Bloodline. And if The Rock is associated with the new Bloodline, wouldn't it make even more sense for Paul to associate himself with that new Bloodline, as that's where the success goes?" Roberts said. (54:54 - 55:12)

Ryback wants Roman Reigns to have a part-time in-ring schedule in WWE

During a recent edition of his Ryback TV podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that The Tribal Chief could adopt a much more relaxed schedule going forward. Ryback stated that, owing to his health battles in the past, Roman Reigns could go The Undertaker way and compete annually only at WrestleMania.

"Well, he [Roman Reigns] was in remission. It's always in remission, right? It never just goes away. He's had an outstanding career and a long championship reign. He [Roman Reigns] doesn't need to be around for the next 20 years, and he has a family. I think he's made more than enough money. I think we could be seeing a much more limited schedule at the very least. Maybe he does WrestleMania like The Undertaker once a year," Ryback said.

It remains to be seen when The Big Dog gets back on WWE TV, and if it results in a civil war between him and Solo Sikoa for control of The Bloodline.

