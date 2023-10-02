Paul Heyman breaks his silence following dramatic ending to WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman was left speechless after the recent episode of WWE SmackDown ended in dramatic fashion. The former advocate for Brock Lesnar finally broke his silence on social media.

During the closing minutes of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were beating John Cena down. LA Knight ran out to make the save, getting a huge reaction from the crowd. The Megastar beat up the members of The Bloodline and signed the contract to become John Cena's tag-team partner at Fastlane.

Paul Heyman accompanied Uso and Sikoa to the ring during their beatdown on John Cena. He seemed to be enjoying it at first. But in the end, Heyman looked stunned as things played out. The Bloodline member finally broke his silence by sharing a photograph on his Instagram story. He shared a match-card poster of the match between the members of The Bloodline against the team of John Cena and LA Knight.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

LA Knight and John Cena will take on The Bloodline at Fastlane

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as LA Knight joins hands with The Leader of the Cenation for the very first time. It will also be John Cena's first match since his comeback, and he would love to secure a win.

Teaming up with John Cena is good for LA Knight's future in WWE

Teaming up with John Cena will help the company elevate LA Knight in a significant manner. The Megastar is already gaining a lot of love from the fans in the crowd wherever he goes. It will solidify his position as the top heroic character on SmackDown.

If we look at all the signs, the Stamford-based company might be planning to put a title on LA Knight soon, and there is no better way to do so than setting him up in a tag team with a 16-time world champion.

Who will win the match at WWE Fastlane? Will Roman Reigns make an appearance to aid the Bloodline members? Sound off in the comments below.