Paul Heyman breaks silence following major Roman Reigns announcement outside WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to break his silence on a major non-wrestling announcement involving him and Roman Reigns. The Wiseman has lately been absent from Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns went on hiatus following WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa added three new members, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, to The Bloodline. The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief then brutally attacked Paul Heyman when the latter refused to acknowledge him.

Reigns finally made his electrifying return at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event to confront Sikoa. The Head of the Table also made a few appearances on SmackDown, but his Wiseman was nowhere to be seen.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are now set to make an appearance outside of WWE as both stars have been announced to join Power Players in New York. The Wiseman recently broke his silence on this announcement as he reposted it on his Instagram Story with the following message:

"ICYMI [In case you missed it]," Heyman wrote.

Paul Heyman talked about his much-awaited return to WWE television alongside Roman Reigns

During the Fanatics Fest NYC, Paul Heyman said he would return to WWE television when he could add something to Roman Reigns' character.

The Wiseman also mentioned that he wanted to make a big contribution to the current Bloodline story, which would make fans eager to see him alongside Reigns.

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory. (...) I wanna do something that contributes and makes you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my god I love him so much more when he's with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.'"

It will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman has planned for his much-awaited return to WWE television alongside Roman Reigns.

