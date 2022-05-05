"ACKNOWLEDGE ... THAT!!!" - Paul Heyman calls out Charles Barkley for imitating Roman Reigns

It seems that even NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley acknowledges Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table has become a crossover star for WWE in recent years. He has appeared in movies and various media outlets, and he continues to represent the company as its Universal Champion.

Last night on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley decided to name-drop both AEW's Chris Jericho and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns before attempting to imitate The Head of the Table. The basketball legend told Ernie Johnson to acknowledge him.

This caught the attention of Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman, who took a shot at Barkley's imitation of The Tribal Chief on social media.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, it's #TCC Wednesday ... #TribalChiefCrush #Wednesday ... To wit, I offer you #CharlesBarkley living out his masturbatory fantasies of being @WWERomanReigns ... ACKNOWLEDGE ... THAT!!!" Paul Heyman tweeted.

Roman Reigns will not defend his unified WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Since unifying the Universal and WWE World Championships at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns hasn't defended the title on RAW or SmackDown. While Reigns has put the title on the line at several live events, he hasn't had a televised defense yet.

Most assumed that The Head of the Table would make his first televised defense at WrestleMania Backlash. Instead, he will be involved in a six-man tag team match with The Usos taking on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

RK-Bro and The Usos were initially scheduled to compete to unify the RAW and SmackDown World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Backlash. But WWE recently added Reigns and McIntyre to make the bout a six-man contest.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman's tweet towards Charles Barkley? Are you surprised that The Head of the Table won't be defending his championship at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like Charles Barkley's Roman Reigns impression? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier