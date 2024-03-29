Paul Heyman calls out Cody Rhodes' inadequacy ahead of WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has sent a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Next week is set to be one of the most significant weekends for Paul Heyman in his career. On April 5, he will be inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame. Following that, The Wiseman will play a pivotal role for The Bloodline during the main events of both nights of WrestleMania 40.

The Wiseman has sent a message to The American Nightmare ahead of SmackDown. He took a jab at Rhodes' "What do you guys wanna talk about?" and said that he wanted to discuss Roman Reigns, The Rock, WrestleMania 40, the A&E biography of Reigns, and the women's division. He plugged in a link for one of his recent interviews with Forbes.

"Hey @CodyRhodes… Wanna know what The Wiseman wants to talk about @WWERomanReigns, @TheRock, #WrestleMania 40, the @AETV Biography of Your Tribal Chief and why the women's division is about to disrupt the entire industry," Heyman wrote.

Paul Heyman recently talked about the future of The Bloodline in WWE

After Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at last year's WrestleMania, Paul Heyman had interestingly remarked that they were still in the bottom of the third inning of the Bloodline story, using a baseball reference.

In a recent interview, when asked about which inning they are currently in, Paul Heyman expressed reluctance to use baseball analogies. However, he emphasized that regardless of the inning, The Bloodline continues to dominate. Heyman hinted that with The Rock's involvement adding new layers to the storyline, they might be headed for extra innings.

"Every time I talk about innings, it gets shoved up my tuchus. Also, I’ve kind of gotten away from baseball analogies because I’ve learned in my experience that baseball is fake. Whatever inning that we’re in, we’re dominating that inning and it’s a game that I would suggest may go into many extra innings as well and some of that we have to give credit to the final boss, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, for adding a whole new set of layers and therefore innings to the story of The Bloodline," Heyman said.

With only nine days left until WrestleMania 40, fans are buzzing with anticipation to see if Cody Rhodes can pull off a monumental victory and dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

