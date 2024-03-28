Paul Heyman makes a bold claim about the future of The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has made a bold claim about the future of The Bloodline in WWE ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. Heyman currently serves as The Wiseman of the Samoan faction and as special counsel to Roman Reigns.

The Rock made a stunning appearance on this past Monday's edition of RAW and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes during the closing moments of the show. The Great One and Roman Reigns will battle Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania XL. If The Bloodline wins the match, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two will be under Bloodline Rules. While many feel that the heel faction's storyline could end, Paul Heyman feels the exact opposite.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show today, the veteran noted that the heel faction is still dominant in the promotion. Heyman added that The Rock has added another layer to the group, and their storyline may go on longer than previously thought.

"Every time I talk about innings, it gets shoved up my tuchus. Also, I’ve kind of gotten away from baseball analogies because I’ve learned in my experience that baseball is fake. Whatever inning that we’re in, we’re dominating that inning and it’s a game that I would suggest may go into many extra innings as well and some of that we have to give credit to the final boss, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, for adding a whole new set of layers and therefore innings to the story of The Bloodline," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE RAW star reveals if he would want The Bloodline's Paul Heyman as his manager

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently commented on the idea of Paul Heyman being his manager in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, The Ring General said that he was fine with how things were at the moment but gave Paul Heyman his props. Gunther claimed Heyman is one of the biggest personalities in wrestling and has asked him for advice a few times.

"I think right now I'm good for how it is. He's [Paul Heyman] one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously there's a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business," he said. [From 12:19 – 12:50]

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend this year. It will be interesting to see who The Wiseman selects as the person to induct him during the ceremony.

