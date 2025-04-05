Paul Heyman calls top star his Tribal Chief on SmackDown, but not Roman Reigns or CM Punk

Paul Heyman has called a different star his Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown. It's neither Roman Reigns nor CM Punk.

Heyman was waiting for Roman Reigns in the parking bay, just as he had been waiting for the star. However, when the car pulled up, instead of Reigns, it was Seth Rollins. By then, Heyman was shouting Reigns' name and welcoming his Tribal Chief, only to realize too late that he had called Reigns' biggest rival by that name.

Seth Rollins came out of the car, and Paul Heyman was left spluttering in shock. Where he had been expecting the real Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, he was instead greeted by one of his WrestleMania opponents, Rollins. Heyman was shocked and realized that he had called Rollins Tribal Chief. The Architect found it hilarious and said he had been looking for the other guy from the Shield.

Seth Rollins reacted to Paul Heyman's comments as well:

"Come on, cheer up! You're not happy to see me? Oh you were expecting the other Shield guy, right? You look horrible. You look awful. I've seen you in a bad way before, but this might be the worst that I've ever seen you."

With Heyman now leaving Reigns, it remains to be seen what's next.

