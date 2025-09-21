Paul Heyman calls out WWE name, claims whoever hired him should be fired

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:49 GMT
Heyman sent an interesting message today following Wrestlepalooza. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Paul Heyman called out a WWE name today on social media and suggested that whoever hired him should be let go by the promotion. Heyman is currently aligned with The Vision faction on WWE RAW.

Heyman appeared on the Wrestlepalooza Recap show and was interviewed by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts. The veteran got into an argument with Sam Roberts and took to social media today to react. The legend shared a message in character and called out Roberts, and suggested that whoever decided to hire him should be fired.

"Who hired this man? Who calls himself Sam Not Sam? Fire the person who hired this sham, whether they are a sir or even a ma'am. No one should listen to Sam Not Sam. He's nothing more than Megan's sidekick ham. A waste of space who should be on the lamb for having no talent. That's Sam Not Sam," wrote Heyman.
You can check out Heyman's hilarious message in the image below:

Heyman called out Roberts today on social media. [Image credit: Paul Heyman on Instagram]
Heyman reunited with Brock Lesnar and introduced the 48-year-old ahead of his match against John Cena last night at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate dominated Cena at Wrestlepalooza in his first match since SummerSlam 2023.

Paul Heyman reacts to Brock Lesnar's victory at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Hall of Famer Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar's impressive victory over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Lesnar dismantled The Cenation Leader at Wrestlepalooza, and several children in the crowd broke down in tears. Heyman took to social media following Lesnar's dominant performance and noted that he had warned fans in the past that it was the former champion's goal to cause young wrestling fans to cry.

"I really am an ORACLE. The night after BRRRRROCK LESNAR Conquered The Streak, I told you …“Brock Lesnar is not here to put smiles on people’s faces. Brock Lesnar is here to put tears in the eyes of children!” @WWE @TKOGrp @ESPN @TripleH @JohnCena," Heyman wrote.

You can check out the legend's message in the post below:

Only time will tell what the company has planned for the partnership between Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar following their reunion at Wrestlepalooza.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

