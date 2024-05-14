Paul Heyman claims he was doing Bloodline business long before Roman Reigns' faction came into existence 

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been an integral part of Roman Reigns' faction. The Wiseman recently claimed that he was doing Bloodline business several years before the fearsome stable came into existence on television.

Since the formation of The Bloodline, Heyman has been serving as their Special Counsel and The Wiseman. Amid Reigns' absence from television, the 58-year-old is still standing beside Solo Sikoa after the latter established himself as the new leader of the heel stable.

Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a throwback video from his days in WCW where he used to manage The Samoan Swat Team which included real-life Bloodline members Rikishi and Samu.

The legendary manager wrote that he had been doing Bloodline business for 35 years, which was way before Roman Reigns' faction came into existence.

"35 YEARS AGO TODAY... DOING BLOODLINE BUSINESS BEFORE THERE WAS EVEN A BLOODLINE!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story

WWE personality believes Solo Sikoa might kick out Paul Heyman before Roman Reigns' return

On a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said that he believed Solo Sikoa might throw out Paul Heyman from The Bloodline before Roman Reigns' impending return to television.

"Look, it's not impossible, but Haku cannot do Paul Heyman promos. Like, Paul Heyman is there to do Paul Heyman promos. I mean, eventually, he might get thrown out right before Roman comes back but Haku and Paul Heyman would serve two very different roles. Is Solo gonna do all the talking for The Bloodline? I don't [know], he went from doing none of the talking to doing all of the talking? That's my only problem," he said.

Many fans believe Reigns might turn face after his return to WWE television and possibly form a new Bloodline to feud with Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Tribal Chief's impending return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback