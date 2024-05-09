Solo Sikoa could kick out another member from The Bloodline, says WWE personality, after Jimmy Uso

WWE personality Sam Roberts addressed the possibility of Solo Sikoa kicking out Paul Heyman from The Bloodline.

After seemingly taking over The Bloodline following Roman Reigns going on hiatus after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out. Meanwhile, he added two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the group.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts answered a fan's question about Haku potentially replacing Heyman as Sikoa's new Wiseman. Although the WWE personality does not see that happening, he claimed The Enforcer could kick out The Wiseman ahead of Reigns' comeback.

"Look, it's not impossible, but Haku cannot do Paul Heyman promos. Like, Paul Heyman is there to do Paul Heyman promos. I mean, eventually, he might get thrown out right before Roman comes back but Haku and Paul Heyman would serve two very different roles. Is Solo gonna do all the talking for The Bloodline? I don't [know], he went from doing none of the talking to doing all of the talking? That's my only problem," he said. [From 01:06:39 to 01:07:10]

The WWE personality thinks Solo Sikoa is the new Tribal Chief

Although Solo Sikoa has seemingly become the leader of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence, many speculated that The Rock or someone else could be calling the shots behind the scenes.

However, Sam Roberts stated on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that he thinks Sikoa himself is the new Tribal Chief and not anyone else:

"To me, Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Chief here. When Roman Reigns was building his Bloodline, he had two brothers watching his back, along with The Wiseman Paul Heyman; those were Jimmy and Jey Uso. With Solo Sikoa building his own Bloodline; he's now got two brothers watching his back with The Wiseman Paul Heyman, which are Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, except he got the Tongans instead of the Samoans," he said.

It would be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold upon Roman Reigns' much-anticipated return. Several fans and experts suggested a Bloodline vs Bloodline WarGames match could happen at Survivor Series.

