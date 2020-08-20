Paul Heyman comments on Renee Young leaving WWE

As reported by PWInsider, Renee Young would be leaving WWE soon as the WWE presenter has already given her notice and is waiting on the WWE for a response. The report has been backed by various other outlets and sources in the company.

Paul Heyman has now reacted to the news with a thoughtful Instagram post, in which he praised Renee Young and was optimistic about her prospects following the WWE departure.

Paul Heyman reminisced the experiences of working with Renee Young and praised her for getting the best out of everyone she worked with, in the WWE.

Heyman said that he would be forever indebted for her on-screen generosity and trust and was looking forward to her post-WWE projects. Here's what Paul Heyman wrote in his Instagram post:

I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady's vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.

What's next for Renee Young following her WWE departure?

Renee Young is expected to work the SummerSlam PPV, but there are no updates with regards to her final day in the company. During the recent pre-NXT TakeOver: XXX conference call, Triple H also refused to provide any details about Renee Young's status in the company. Just like Paul Heyman, Triple H also praised Renee Young's work in the company.

Renee Young joined WWE in 2012 and rose to become one of the most popular on-screen personalities throughout her stint in the company. As of this writing, we don't know what's next for Renee Young, but there will undoubtedly be tons of interest from various companies and media houses to acquire her services. Stay tuned for more details on Renee Young's status.