Paul Heyman did "everything in his power" to prevent WWE from hiring wrestling star, according to former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Paul Heyman preventing the hire of a WCW star to the company.

When WCW went out of business in 2001, WWE picked up the contracts of several talents. Mike Sanders was one of them. He moved to a developmental territory, Heartland Wrestling Association, along with several stars such as Mark Jindrak, Jamie Noble, Lash LeRoux, and others. However, Sanders never made it to the main roster and was released the following year.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Paul was heavily involved backstage when the WCW and ECW stars were joining the company in 2001 during the Invasion angle.

However, he claimed that Paul pulled strings backstage so that WWE would not hire the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Sanders.

"Meanwhile, here's the scoop, that they can post some more if they want. When Mike Sanders, who was a great talker, was gonna come over to RAW after the WCW buyout and whatnot, Paul Heyman did everything in his power to prevent Mike Sanders from being hired. If you don't believe me, have Sanders on the show and he'll tell you the story himself." [From 26:50 - 27:22]

Vince Russo also revealed why TNA never hired Paul Heyman

During the same conversation, Russo stated that he had made a case to TNA President at the time, Dixie Carter, to hire Paul Heyman.

However, the whole thing went south after Heyman tried to convince the network, Spike TV to make him an Executive Producer of the show.

"What happened was, Dixie Carter set up a meeting Paul Heyman and Spike TV, that Dixie Carter did not go to him with. So now, it's just Paul and Spike TV. And what did Paul try and do? He tried to go over Dixie's head, he tried to go over everybody's head and he tried to convince Spike TV that they needed an Executive Producer of the show to be the top guy overlooking everything. And who was that Executive Producer? Of course, it was Paul Heyman. And when Dixie found out what he had done, obviously at that point she was not going to hire him." [From 27:40 - 28:39]

The former WWE writer mentioned that Dixie was upset with Paul's actions and never hired him for TNA.

