Paul Heyman explains why Roman Reigns wants everyone to acknowledge him (Exclusive) 

There isn't much doubt that Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today. The Head of the Table remains incredibly over among fans, garnering massive responses every time he says those two words, "Acknowledge me."

Initially used as a plot device during his feud against Jey Uso in the fall of 2020, the catchphrase is now synonymous with Reigns' current persona. He constantly tells fans all over the world to acknowledge him. But why does the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion repeatedly say that?

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive interview, Paul Heyman explained why Roman Reigns wants everybody to acknowledge him. The special counsel stated that he isn't looking for respect, appreciation, money, or affirmation. The Tribal Chief gets all of that.

Heyman then said that Reigns demands acknowledgment:

"Acknowledge your Tribal Chief, for that is what is in his heart and soul. And that is what you shall deliver to your Tribal Chief because, plain and simple. He overdelivers for you every single Friday night on SmackDown the same way he'll overdeliver for you in Rockford this Saturday. That's what he does. He's The Tribal Chief. Then, now, and forever. And for that, you shall acknowledge him." (12:37-13:05)

Paul Heyman feels Roman Reigns is the biggest box office star in WWE history

During the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Special Counsel made the bold claim that Roman Reigns is the biggest box office attraction in WWE history.

Paul Heyman cited the company's first billion-dollar year as proof of that:

"We live on the island of relevancy, and Roman Reigns is the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment history. WWE had it's first billion dollar year last year. Who was on top, the front and center, the focal point of the entire promotion for all 365 days last year? Roman Reigns." (11:23-11:45)

He went on to list some of the major shows The Tribal Chief has headlined in the past year, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. He credited Reigns as the main driver for WWE earning over a billion dollars in revenue in 2021.

Paul Heyman also spoke about how Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is carrying the entire wrestling industry on their backs. You can check it out here.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link: https://www.thexrockford.com/win-wwe-tickets/

For tickets to all WWE live events, go to wwe.com/Events.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Divesh Merani